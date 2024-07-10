WE’VE SEEN PEOPLE WHO WERE OUTSPOKEN GO MUTE ONCE GIVEN POSITIONS, FOOD – FR MUNUNGWE

CATHOLIC Priest Fr Charles Munungwe says some people who claimed to speak for the poor have gone mute after being given positions and food.

Delivering his homily, Tuesday, Fr Munungwe said this did not mean that those who stopped speaking for the poor were possessed, but rather that they had found what they were lacking.

“Jesus is able to heal, to liberate and to save us. In the time of Jesus in this history, there was this man who was mute, possessed. Because of the demon, he couldn’t speak.

So when you find your neighbour not speaking, you say they are possessed. In today’s world, not all of our friends are possessed because they don’t speak….

