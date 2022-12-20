We’ve what it takes: Kamanga upbeat CAF will pick Zambia to host 2025 AfCON

With the bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations submitted, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga believes the country has a chance of being awarded the hosting rights.

Zambia is facing competition from Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Senegal and Nigeria/Benin’s joint bid.

Kamanga is confident Zambia will be considered because the southern Africa region has not hosted the competition since 2013.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail