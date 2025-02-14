WFP HANDS OVER DRONES TO DMMU



The World Food Programme (WFP) yesterday handed over Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) commonly known as drones to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unity (DMMU) to enhance the Unit’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities.



The three drones which are worth US$5,808 were donated by the European Union (EU) and were handed over to the emergency wing of government, DMMU.



WFP Country Director Cissy Kabasuuga handed over the drones to DMMU with an emphasis on the importance of using technology in disaster management especially during assessments.



And DMMU National Coordinator Dr. Gabriel Pollen who received the donation commended the United Nations Agency, WFP, for helping to enhance DMMU’s disaster response efforts through the donation of drones.



Dr. Pollen observed that drones offer rapid deployment and the ability to assess disaster-affected areas swiftly, providing real-time data that is crucial for effective and timely decision-making.



The handover ceremony was also witnessed by EU Governance and Social Sector Team Lead Bogdan Stefaneacu.