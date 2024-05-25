‘What a bad streak’ – Sevilla boss blasts Barca on how it treats its legends

Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores has criticized Barcelona for their treatment of club “legends” like Xavi, Ronald Koeman, and Lionel Messi.

Barcelona announced Xavi’s dismissal on Friday, despite previously urging him to remain in his position, marking the latest twist in an embarrassing saga for the Catalan giants.

Xavi, who became a club legend by winning La Liga eight times and the Champions League four times as a player, also led the team to a La Liga title in 2022/23 and a second-place finish this season as a manager.

Koeman experienced a similar fate to Xavi. As Barcelona’s highest-scoring defender ever, the Dutchman won the Copa del Rey and secured a third-place finish in La Liga, only to be dismissed at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Messi’s departure was equally poignant, as he left in tears to join Inter Miami in the United States.

Sanchez Flores told reporters: “I shouldn’t say this… but how badly Barcelona treats its legends. What a bad streak. It’s probably a bad streak, but what a bad streak. What a bad streak.

“With Koeman, with Messi, with Xavi now, how bad. I wish clubs treated their legends well, fantastically well. That would be fantastic. That is a legacy of connection from the managers to the fans. This connects a lot. Treating legends well.”

Barcelona are set to name former Germany manager Hansi Flick as Xavi’s successor. The official announcement is anticipated next week.