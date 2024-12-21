*WHAT CAN WE LEARN FROM THE LATE RENOWNED LAWYER, STATE COUNCIL, EX-VICE PRESIDENT, AND EX-PRESIDENT: LEVY MWANAWASA.*



By Mulenga Mushibwe Matanda.



Lusaka, Wednesday, December 18, 2024.



Former President Levy Mwanawasa faced a tough situation when his cousin, Mr. Kashiwa Bulaya, the former permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, was sentenced to prison for corruption.





When journalists asked ex presindent Mwanawasa for his opinion on the court’s decision, he stated that, as a lawyer, he could not interfere with the judiciary and would respect the court’s ruling.





This situation is similar to what happened with former President Michael Sata in December 2006, shortly after the general elections.





He was arrested for allegedly providing false information about his assets while running for president, among other charges.





However, Mr. Sata later won his case in court. When journalists inquired about Sata’s victory, Mr. Mwanawasa expressed surprise that the state could lose such a case, but again emphasized that, as a lawyer, he would not interfere with the judiciary and would respect the court’s decision.





Given this example, I urge former President Edgar Lungu, who is also a lawyer, to follow the example set by former president Mwanawasa and honor court rulings.