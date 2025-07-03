What Did President Hakainde Hichilema want from Faith Musonda?



Community House remains safe, Faith didn’t even pass the entrance – Mwiimbu





MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has assured the country that President Hakainde Hichilema’s residence, the Community House, is safe and fully protected under tight security after reports that Faith Musonda had stormed the presidential home.





Speaking during a press briefing today, Mwiimbu revealed that there was no breach at President’s residence as Musonda did not gain entry into the house, the entire incident occurred outside along the roadside.





“Faith Musonda did not enter the premises of Community House. The incident happened outside along the road,” Mwiimbu stated.





In the early hours of Wednesday, while many were being cuddled in their blankets, Musonda, 41, reportedly decided to take her Toyota Fortuner for a spin straight to Community House.





The former television presenter arrived near the President’s residence in New Kasama around 00:30 hours, behaving in a bizarre and disorderly manner.





Officers, who wasted no time in confronting her, suspected that Musonda, no stranger to controversy, might have been under the spell of a few glasses of alcohol, leading to her unruly behaviour.





Once the same proud owner of K65 million in cash and a mansion worth K6 million, both seized by the State in past corruption cases, Musonda reportedly attempted to pick a fight with police officers before being detained.





Musonda is currently in police custody, facing charges of idle and disorderly conduct.





Meanwhile, Mwiimbu sent a strong warning to those with intentions of causing trouble near the Head of State’s home, saying law enforcement will not take chances with suspicious activities around the President’s residence.





He added that security around Community House remains tight and those who ignore boundaries will face the full force of the law.