“What do we get from ministry of information apart from powder.” KBF fires shots at Chushi Kasanda

ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya has wondered what the country gets from the Ministry of lnformation and Media apart from powder.

Addressing the media, Thursday, Bwalya said it was important to question some of the appointments because President Hakainde Hichilema made it seem as though he had a good team while in opposition.

"The poor performance and lack of communication between you the media houses and the Ministry of Media and Information as they call it, how many policies have you been given by this government to give you direction so that you can inform the nation about what's going on in the country? Now I see a lot of pretty young girls here, journalists who've powdered themselves,……