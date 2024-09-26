What does the Zambian constitution mean when it says A PERSON WHO HAS HELD OFFICE TWICE AS PRESIDENT IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ELECTION AS PRESIDENT?

IF YOU THINK EDUCATION IS EXPENSIVE, TRY IGNORANCE



Editorial



Surely, someone with 5 senses should keep arguing with the same document they amended and signed?



It is Edgar Lungu himself who amended this constitution and even closed his eyes when signing it.



We don’t want to talk much but all we will say is that one day, someone with no regard for laws and others, will surely abuse Zambians.



Lungu did it and he wants to continue doing it.





What does this Zambian constitution mean when it says A PERSON WHO HAS HELD OFFICE TWICE AS PRESIDENT IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ELECTION AS PRESIDENT?



Lungu held office twice as President and he held office for 7 hears. 5 years and 3 years and it is this same constitution which says that if a person held office as President for 3 years, that person will be deemed as having been President for a full term. This is what this Constitution of Zambia says.





To those thinking that Koswe and other well meaning Zambians are jealous of some incisors, you must think and think twice and read your constitution and know your rights before someone uses your brains for rituals.



It is true that empty tins make the most noise but some empty tins deserve incisors bites.