What does the Zambian constitution mean when it says A PERSON WHO HAS HELD OFFICE TWICE AS PRESIDENT IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ELECTION AS PRESIDENT?

IF YOU THINK EDUCATION IS EXPENSIVE, TRY IGNORANCE
Editorial
Surely, someone with 5 senses should keep arguing with the same document they amended and signed?
It is Edgar Lungu himself who amended this constitution and even closed his eyes when signing it.
We don’t want to talk much but all we will say is that one day, someone with no regard for laws and others, will surely abuse Zambians.
Lungu did it and he wants to continue doing it.
What does this Zambian constitution mean when it says A PERSON WHO HAS HELD OFFICE TWICE AS PRESIDENT IS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR ELECTION AS PRESIDENT?
Lungu held office twice as President and he held office for 7 hears. 5 years and 3 years and it is this same constitution which says that if a person held office as President for 3 years, that person will be deemed as having been President for a full term. This is what this Constitution of Zambia says.
To those thinking that Koswe and other well meaning Zambians are jealous of some incisors, you must think and think twice and read your constitution and know your rights before someone uses your brains for rituals.
It is true that empty tins make the most noise but some empty tins deserve incisors bites.
This issue is straight foward and self explanatory. As shown in the clauses of the constitution shared above, a person who has served in the Office of presidency in Zambia and aworn in twice as read in the constitution of the land as written is not required or needed in that office again because of what is contained in the supreme law of the land – that particularindividual is automatically barred PERIOD. Even on the terms of OFFICE it is very clear and straight foward again unless what i am seeing as shared is not from the constitution as amended in 2016 otherwise it is very clear. We have to follow the law, SATAN is very clever and wants to go in hell with many innocent souls so people should be very much aware about his schemes. Satan is represented in many forms but by a snake and if anyone calls himself a snake then be aware of such a person, because out of the multudes stored in the heart the mouth speaks out so is he that is a snake in dove. Fellow citizense, let as develop the habit and culture of reading to get understanding.