WHAT FUEL PRICE REDUCTIONS ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?- Fred M’membe

WHAT FUEL PRICE REDUCTIONS ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?

There is a dilemma for the UPND to honour the election campaign promises. As such, we will see many desperate acts, propaganda and rhetoric.

At the time the UPND was taking over government, the prices of petrol and diesel were K17.62 and K17.82 respectively. By March last year, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased to K21.96 and K21.54 respectively.

Today there is jubilation that petrol has been reduced from K27.59 to K24.4; and diesel which was at K24.64 to K21. 87.

In their election campaigns, the UPND leadership had promised to reduce fuel prices by K4.02.

Today they are championing propaganda that fuel prices have been reduced. The only time they can truthfully talk of fuel prices reductions will be when prices fall below K17.62 and K17.82 for petrol and diesel respectively. Any prices above this is not, in truth, a reduction.

Why do they continue to deceive the nation?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party