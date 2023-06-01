WHAT FUEL PRICE REDUCTIONS ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?- Fred M’membe

WHAT FUEL PRICE REDUCTIONS ARE THEY TALKING ABOUT?
There is a dilemma for the UPND to honour the election campaign promises. As such, we will see many desperate acts, propaganda and rhetoric.
At the time the UPND was taking over government, the prices of petrol and diesel were K17.62 and K17.82 respectively. By March last year, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased to K21.96 and K21.54 respectively.
Today there is jubilation that petrol has been reduced from K27.59 to K24.4; and diesel which was at K24.64 to K21. 87.
In their election campaigns, the UPND leadership had promised to reduce fuel prices by K4.02.
Today they are championing propaganda that fuel prices have been reduced. The only time they can truthfully talk of fuel prices reductions will be when prices fall below K17.62 and K17.82 for petrol and diesel respectively. Any prices above this is not, in truth, a reduction.
Why do they continue to deceive the nation?
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Jealous man wasting your time
This level of politicking is worrying. Next time you see a govt racking up debt, before a debt trap please do all you are doing to stop it but then….history is showing otherwise
In the past I used to be think people with PhDs are intelligent but Mr. Meembe has proven me wrong. What is so hard to understand that the time fuel was at K17 per liter in Zambia, crude oil at the international market was costing about $50 per barrel but now it’s costing over $90 per barrel which is almost double, surely can a reasonable person expect fuel in the country to sell cheaper? What kind of reasoning is that? If anything it should cost double or more since the cost has doubled. The problem with Mr. Meembe is that he thinks that Zambians are so dull that they can’t analyse such issues so he wants to try to deceive them with defunct socialist idealogies which have never worked anywhere in the world including his favorite countries like Cuba, Russia and China to name just a few. To make mattes worse, even he himself don’t believe in them because he is a fully fledged capitalist. New flash, times have changed and Zambians want to see an opposition offering viable alternatives which inspire confidence not such write ups which even a primary school pupil can debunk easily.
It’s true when they say” at school, you are tested on your memories and not on your intelligence”.
This is piffle from a man who should know better.
Straight Forward, I want to tell you that Fred Namakando Mmembe is not an intelligent man. Mmembe is a hardcore sadist, and a man whose twisted mind does not work normally. Mmembe is a pathological liar who thinks Zambians are dull people who don’t know the dynamics which come into play in the global fuel market.