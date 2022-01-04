Pastor Steady Divine Wrote:

I have alot of Respect for a Woman who does Life Honorably, she is a decent woman, who is blessed with a decent Marriage, to a Decent Man. That ain’t Cheap. A Marriage Like that IS AN ACHIEVEMENT ❤️ 💪.

What Good is a woman that everyone can do as long as you have Money? Cheap!!!!! It doesn’t matter whether you sleep with Prominent Men, you are a bunch of lost broken Humans. Healed people smell your stinch.

It takes a great Deal of Moral Stamina and maturity to settle down with One Person in a Marriage, than be a Community Jumping castle.

You can’t get one sane man commit to you for Marriage, Yet you have have the Guts to Questions the wisdom of a woman who Captured the heart and Married the man who was at Some point most Zambian girl’s “Dream Man.” give us break!

⚡She has built a Brand on Character both in the Christian and Circular spaces,

⚡She is Authentically beautiful (She looks like a woman, wonderfully made, not fearful )

⚡ She has built a global brand with Honor and Respect.

Ladies and Gentlemen Queen Esther 👑