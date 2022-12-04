What Happened To Tutwa Ngulube?

Miles Sampa writes:

Hon Robert Kalimi and I been curious about what may have happened to lead to the sudden death of our colleague MCC Tutwa Ngulube. We made several calls into his inner circle until we got to the man that took him to the hospital.

MCC Tutwa’s driver and ADC a Mr Chibanga Kalumbi narrated to us that his Boss called him about lunch time yesterday to pick him up from his home in Lusaka for the hospital as he was not feeling well.

He drove him to the new hospital near the airport and stayed by his bed side until about 10pm.

This morning MCC Tutwa called his driver about 6 am to come early and pick him up as was likely to be discharged. Upon arrival an hour or so later to pick him up as hinted, he insisted found his condition seemingly taken a downturn.

In the next hour or so the ADC consequently got to witness his boss make his last breath as Doctors later tried hard to keep him alive and later tried long to resuscitate him.

In the pics (courtesy of) his driver Chibanga Kalumbu who was with MCC Tutwa upon arrival at the hospital yesterday about 2pm or so.

MHSRIEP

MBS03.12.2022