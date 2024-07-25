WHAT HAPPENS WHEN AN MP IS CONVICTED BY A COURT OF LAW.

July 24th, 2024

LUSAKA – Article 70 (2)(g) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia Act number 2 of 2016 provides that a member of parliament who has been convicted for a crime under written law loses their seat.

The Speaker shall then write to the Electoral Commission of Zambia informing them of a vacancy in the House.

What happens when the Convict appeals their sentencing?

Unlike the provisions of Article 72 (5) which holds that:

“Where a Member of Parliament is expelled as provided in clause (2) (e), the member shall not lose the seat until the expulsion is confirmed by a court, except that where the member does not challenge the expulsion in court and the period prescribed for

challenge lapses, the member shall vacate the seat in the National Assembly”.

Article 70(2)(g) does not provide for the MP to remain in the house during the appeal period. This therefore means that a convicted member loses their seat whether the sentencing is appealed or not.

In this vain, it means that the Kawambwa Parliamentary seat fell vacant immediately its Member of Parliament Nickson Chilangwa was convicted and sentenced by the Kawambwa Magistrate Court on Monday July 22nd, 2024 for a crime under written law.

For Pambashe MP, Ronald Chitotela, he remains MP until the High Court sentences him.

Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director – UPND