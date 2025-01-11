What Has Hon. Mumbi Phiri Done to Deserve This, President Hakainde? – Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

What Has Hon. Mumbi Phiri Done to Deserve This, President Hakainde?

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

Political persecution has become a hallmark of Zambia’s current governance, and Hon. Mumbi Phiri, former Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary-General, is one of its most visible victims. President Hakainde Hichilema, the question on the minds of many Zambians is simple: What has Mumbi Phiri done to you to warrant such relentless harassment and unjust treatment?

The First Case: Trumped-Up Charges and Prolonged Imprisonment

Hon. Mumbi Phiri was arrested and thrown into prison on trumped-up charges related to the death of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma, where she was accused of murder despite overwhelming evidence suggesting political motives behind her detention.

Mumbi Phiri was arrested and detained for months on trumped-up charges in connection with a case that had no substantial evidence to support her imprisonment. Eventually, the state declared a nolle prosequi, meaning no prosecution would follow, but only after she had endured the anguish of wrongful detention. The withdrawal of the charges was not an act of justice—it was a silent admission of the state’s failure to build a credible case against her.

One would expect this painful ordeal to be the end of her persecution, but instead, a fresh wave of injustice has been unleashed.

The Kawambwa Incident: Persecuting the Whistleblower

The latest episode involves yet another trumped-up charge of aggravated robbery. The context of this case is even more concerning:

During the Kawambwa by-election, Hon. Phiri confronted Green Economy Minister Mike Mposha, who was reportedly involved in illegally confiscating National Registration Cards (NRCs) and voters’ cards. Rather than investigating Mposha’s actions, the Zambia Police arrested and charged Phiri—the whistleblower—with aggravated robbery.

This reversal of justice epitomizes the political capture of law enforcement under President Hichilema’s administration. Instead of holding the powerful accountable, the Zambia Police have become a political tool for suppressing dissent and silencing opposition voices.

Why Mumbi Phiri?

President Hakainde, why has Hon. Mumbi Phiri been singled out for such persecution? What personal or political vendetta could justify turning the justice system into a weapon against her? Is her outspokenness and political prominence a threat to your administration’s narrative of governance?

Political Persecution or Justice?

The actions against Hon. Phiri speak loudly of a justice system compromised by political interests. Consider these points:

Trumped-Up Charges: The aggravated robbery charge is not only baseless but a clear attempt to intimidate and humiliate.

Selective Prosecution: Why is Minister Mike Mposha, who allegedly engaged in illegal activities during the by-election, not facing any investigation or charges?

Police as Political Tools: The arrest and detention of Hon. Phiri reflect a worrying trend where law enforcement is manipulated to protect ruling party elites while punishing their critics.

What Does This Mean for Zambia?

When law enforcement becomes a tool of oppression, democracy suffers. Political persecution undermines public trust in the justice system and erodes the rule of law. Zambia’s reputation as a democratic state is at risk, and the country is sliding into a dangerous space where dissent is criminalized.

President Hakainde, Your Legacy Is at Stake

You campaigned on a platform of justice, equality, and an end to political persecution. The treatment of Mumbi Phiri contradicts every one of these promises. Will you allow this injustice to define your presidency?

Hon. Mumbi Phiri deserves justice, not persecution. The charges against her must be dropped, and those who engage in illegal activities—regardless of their political affiliations—must be held accountable.

Conclusion

Political power is fleeting, but the principles of justice and fairness endure. President Hakainde, it is not too late to correct this path. End the persecution of Mumbi Phiri, restore integrity to the Zambia Police, and demonstrate that no one is above the law—not even members of your own government.

The people of Zambia are watching. The world is watching. Will justice prevail, or will political vengeance continue to rule the day?