What have they built?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

What have they built?

They have had national Budgets of ZMW172. 9 billion($9.6billion) in 2022 to ZMW167. 3 billion in 2023 ($9.2billion). What have they built? Expensive, overpriced desks, toilets and classrooms?

Bane peni ko umuchinshi.

Patriotic Front Government transformed Zambia with brand new hospitals, 650 health posts, 33 district hospitals, 99 mini hospitals. It built roads, township roads, bridges, dams.

It’s biggest projects were in the energy sector which ended load-shedding and made Zambia a dedicated electricity exporter by rumping up generation capacity from 1,600 megawatts to 3,500 megawatts.

They can’t contain hunger, poverty, high cost of living, high unemployment, and have failed to maintain or lower costs of critical and essential commodities such as fuel, electricity, mealie-meal, sugar, cooking oil and foodstuffs.

