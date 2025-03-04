What have you done in four years? Bishop Msipu asks UPND



WHAT is it that you have done in the last four years you have been in power because Zambians are suffering with the high poverty levels and cost of living with no hope of things getting any better, cheaper and easier, Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu of Chipata has told the UPND government.





Auxiliary Bishop Msipu says Zambians deserve better and not the poverty and high cost of living they had been subjected to at the hands of the UPND government.





He has challenged the UPND government to point at what it had achieved in the last four years of being in power, advising that politicians should resist the temptation of telling lies in order to gain political mileage.