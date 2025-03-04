What have you done in four years? Bishop Msipu asks UPND
WHAT is it that you have done in the last four years you have been in power because Zambians are suffering with the high poverty levels and cost of living with no hope of things getting any better, cheaper and easier, Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu of Chipata has told the UPND government.
Auxiliary Bishop Msipu says Zambians deserve better and not the poverty and high cost of living they had been subjected to at the hands of the UPND government.
He has challenged the UPND government to point at what it had achieved in the last four years of being in power, advising that politicians should resist the temptation of telling lies in order to gain political mileage.
Am wondering if we still have the learned clergy this time. A wise and honest clergy man cant ask this and unless they are really blinded by political inclination. The results are there for everyone to see.
Bishop, Preach the word of God. If you cant see what UPND has done then you are choosing to be blind.
The level of damage caused by PF was just too much to be resolved in a short space of ,even five years , and this you know very well deep down your heart. Be sincere even as you stand on the pulpit because you are depressing people with your negative message.
You as a person of influence are supposed to encourage Zambians to work jard and not encourage people to expect government to feed them.
please comfort people , give them hope so they can have faith in God to use His Chosen Leader to see favour in his effort to fix the damaged systems of governance and economy.