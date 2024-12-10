“WHAT I SEE HAPPENING TODAY AND AFTER DECEMBER 10,2024 ELIGIBILITY RULING IN ZAMBIA…PROPHET ISAAC AMATA.
“Today as regarding Zambia December 10,2024 eligibility ruling December 4 6days ago l have told you 3 things to expect:
1. December 10 is not the end of Edgar chagwa Lungu but the beginning of his 2026 destiny
2. A constitutional crisis ahead in Zambia after today’s ruling
3. Ecl and others close to him will be arrested after December 10 if he persists on contesting in 2026 because he will not back down from his mandate! ..l even see international community mounting pressure against the current administration on this issue…Despite all this battles and challenges will still lead him to statehouse Zambia 2026..It is unstoppable and Irreversible..HE THAT PUTS FIRE ON THE BED CAN HE LIE DOWN ON IT?..I don’t think so!
Ecl is the Trump of Zambia! The pursuer soon will be pursued and he that removes another from the ballot like Biden himself will be removed in Zambia!..l am speaking spiritual!…I see protests ahead…I see arrests..even soldiers on the streets..
ONLY THE ALMIGHTY HAS THE FINAL SAY!..
PRAY FOR PEACE IN ZAMBIA”…share in Zambia..Prophet lsaac Amata…December 10,2024
Go on Sir and say anything you can say, we know that you have to say the words that Lungu would want to hear from you. But we Zambians are waiting for the Court ruling and that is what we shall take and respect and not what you are saying. After all we know you already, how many failed prophecies have you prophesied before? Do you think this one will be of any different?
This sick gentleman should focus on the chaos in his native Nigeria. Your house is on fire and you are concerned about the smoke in your neighbour’s chimney?
We, as Zambians, are able to handle anything that comes our way with composure.
Unproductive!
Nigerian social scientists surely have researched the conduct of some their religious citizens and should have some published works. Nigerian society should see this as a major problem for their country and the education system should roll its sleeves and look for a solution.
Social media charlatan from Nigeria has again resurfaced with hallucinations and fake predictions aimed exciting the PF blind followers.
The Judges who ruled previous that Edgar Chagwa Lungu was eligible to contest the 2021 General elections did so because they were threatened by the PF of severe consequences.
The rule of law has prevailed and former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu will not participate in 2026 General elections. All those who supported Edgar Chagwa Lungu did so just to benefit from his ill gotten money.
He looks like a dead man; what do you expect from a dead person? Zero!
Indeed this Nigerian false prophet had lied again. No chaos but his ‘friend’ is no more. They won’t each from Zambia again.