“WHAT I SEE HAPPENING TODAY AND AFTER DECEMBER 10,2024 ELIGIBILITY RULING IN ZAMBIA…PROPHET ISAAC AMATA.

“Today as regarding Zambia December 10,2024 eligibility ruling December 4 6days ago l have told you 3 things to expect:



1. December 10 is not the end of Edgar chagwa Lungu but the beginning of his 2026 destiny



2. A constitutional crisis ahead in Zambia after today’s ruling



3. Ecl and others close to him will be arrested after December 10 if he persists on contesting in 2026 because he will not back down from his mandate! ..l even see international community mounting pressure against the current administration on this issue…Despite all this battles and challenges will still lead him to statehouse Zambia 2026..It is unstoppable and Irreversible..HE THAT PUTS FIRE  ON THE BED CAN HE LIE DOWN ON IT?..I don’t think so!



Ecl is the Trump of Zambia! The pursuer soon will be pursued and he that removes another from the ballot like Biden himself will be removed in Zambia!..l am speaking spiritual!…I see protests ahead…I see arrests..even soldiers on the streets..

ONLY THE ALMIGHTY HAS THE FINAL SAY!..



PRAY FOR PEACE IN ZAMBIA”…share in Zambia..Prophet lsaac Amata…December 10,2024