WHAT IF HH RAISES THE BAR?

I love the picture below. Two Zambian presidents in a friendly picture. One existing and one on one’s chest.

I also like the fact that it’s an image of progress made in our political arena. And certainly our human condition must improve as move on.

First obtain independence, thanks to KK and his compatriots. Secondly democratize, thanks to FTJ and his compatriots and there after improve upon improvements made.

Who is driving that improvement now after so many in between? It is HH. What do I expect from him? IMPROVEMENT.

I know that for some people, when HH does well, what comes to their mind is PF. When the opposite happens, what comes to their mind is PF.

My view is that it is HH who must improve our human condition as of now. Not any other. As such PF is not as relevant in this regard except for offering checks and balances, which ought to be to the collective good of the nation.

You see while this is great, it is what is expected. Unless some people think we should be going backwards.

Good evening to you all my compatriots.

Hon Mutotwe KAFWAYA, MP

Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.