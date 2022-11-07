WHAT IS NTOTO AND MUTOMBE?

By Education and Cultural Desk

NTONTO is an insult in other parts of Zambia but greedy politicians won’t tell you except saying that MUTOMBE PRIMARY SCHOOL NAME in Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala and Ila people of Shibuyunji and Mumbwa Districts is an insult.

Those from Senior Chief Shakumbila of the Sala and ila people of Shibuyunji and Mumbwa Districts what does MUTOMBE mean (MUTOMBE PRIMARY SCHOOL)? And what is the history behind this name in this part of Zambia?

And Nchelenge people, what does the word NTONTO (NTONTO PRIMARY SCHOOL)? And what is the history behind this name in this part of Zambia?

NB: In Political Science and under Sociology course, failure to accept another group’s way of living including names and thinking that your names, culture and way of living is more superior than that of the other group is actually called INFERIORITY COMPLEX OR CULTURAL INTOLERANCE.

Therefore if society is to develop and people co-exist, there is need to accept other people’s way of living.

These are the issues that people who have stepped foot in class must be educating those who never had an opportunity to go to school because of lack of free education and this does not stop anyone from going to school as President Hakainde Hichilema has introduced free education without age limit as is the case for physically fit youths to join ZAF, ZNS, Zambia Army and all.