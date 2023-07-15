WHAT IS PROFESSOR LUNGWANGWA COMING TO DO IN UPND ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

When I see the secretary General of the UPND party celebrating at a ceremony which Mr LUNGWANGWA is rejoining the UPND party , a lot of things must be looked at with a critical political mind , is it the professorship which the party is interested in , have we forgotten the true personality iyf Mr LUNGWANGWA who betrayed the party position during the Bill 10 vote in Parliament ? , are we short of numbers in UPND ?.

We understand that there are no permanent enemies in politics they say , but in moving forward and changing the political landscape of this country , people must have a Principle recognition of what they do , politics without morals has no value whether one is very educated , UPND is an inclusive party even those who are not educated matter a lot than those who are educated but lack Political modest to inspire young generations .

It is a democratic right for Mr LUNGWANGWA to to rejoin the UPND after a betrayal to the president and the party , what is the guarantee that Mr LUNGWANGWA is not going to betray the UPND party again ?, suppose the UPND party did not form govt , was he going to rejoin the UPND party ?. This kind of frogging by politicians must have it’s own bitter test , most people who envy wealth out if politics have wrong judgements , which have put them off tangent and one of these is Mr LUNGWANGWA .

Let’s see what happens next because UPND members are watching very closely how some people are returning and the welcome they are being given like angels coming back . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY