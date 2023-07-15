WHAT IS PROFESSOR LUNGWANGWA COMING TO DO IN UPND ?…***
By Stembridge Sikalundu
When I see the secretary General of the UPND party celebrating at a ceremony which Mr LUNGWANGWA is rejoining the UPND party , a lot of things must be looked at with a critical political mind , is it the professorship which the party is interested in , have we forgotten the true personality iyf Mr LUNGWANGWA who betrayed the party position during the Bill 10 vote in Parliament ? , are we short of numbers in UPND ?.
We understand that there are no permanent enemies in politics they say , but in moving forward and changing the political landscape of this country , people must have a Principle recognition of what they do , politics without morals has no value whether one is very educated , UPND is an inclusive party even those who are not educated matter a lot than those who are educated but lack Political modest to inspire young generations .
It is a democratic right for Mr LUNGWANGWA to to rejoin the UPND after a betrayal to the president and the party , what is the guarantee that Mr LUNGWANGWA is not going to betray the UPND party again ?, suppose the UPND party did not form govt , was he going to rejoin the UPND party ?. This kind of frogging by politicians must have it’s own bitter test , most people who envy wealth out if politics have wrong judgements , which have put them off tangent and one of these is Mr LUNGWANGWA .
Let’s see what happens next because UPND members are watching very closely how some people are returning and the welcome they are being given like angels coming back . God bless mother Zambia .
I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY
Mr SG, don’t chase after people without integrity and morals. This professor in his wisdom was looking after his stomach. He didn’t believe UPND was going to win that’s why he sided with Bill 10. In addition you can’t trust a person willing to be bought when the ills and the conduct contrasts so much. I will say it here. Mr SG I understand you were came through during the days when Professors & Drs. Were held in high esteem. Lungu changed all that and made most Drs & Professors praise singers. At the time when the party is enjoying so much support, you are committing personal suicide as an SG by chasing after this professor! The professor has no following or influence, so why did you come up with such a silly idea. To the AUPND government don’t adopt this professor for the 2026 elections. Let him remain an ordinary member and adopt people with ideas to contribute. Let Lungwangwa retire fr0m politics and the sooner he does the better. Don’t put the president and the parth by bring back questionable people.