What matters is Hichilema is finishing projects – Imenda

By Mubanga Mubanga

UPND deputy secretary general Batuke Imenda says it does not matter who started the projects President Hakainde Hichilema was commissioning, as what is important is that the President was finishing them.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, on the remarks by former president Edgar Lungu that UPND were boosting about commissioning projects which were started by PF, Imenda said it did not matter who started something, what was important was the one who finished the projects.

“You can go and say yes, l am commissioning this. And it takes five years without being done. So if somebody comes to do it, are you going to beat yourself on the chest that no it is me who started it?” Imenda said. “Did you… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/what-matters-is-hichilema-is-finishing-projects-imenda/