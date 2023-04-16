WHAT PF DOES NOT WANT TO HEAR

In fact people never expected that HH will reopen Indeni and recall 1500 workers who lost their jobs at PF time ;

people never expected he would employ over 30,000 teachers, over 11,000 health workers ; people never expected him to make Zambia the best democracy in Africa;

People never expected he would bring back meal allowances for students and advertise all govt jobs not the dubious recruitment we saw under PF;

people never expected he would allow criminals to have justice ; people never expected he would pay all the 258000 farmers PF left; people never expected he would pay 7 months salary arrears of council workers ;

people thought he would revenge and send most of his persecutors to jail, people never expected him to rule without closing any media house ; people never expected that he would prepare to reopen KCM and allow Mopani to live again; people never expected he would sign 2 new oil pipelines;

people never expected he would end PF thugs smuggling cars using the ministry of defence without paying duty ; people never expected he would recruit civil servants composing of all the 10 provinces of Zambia ;

people never thought he would have the most balanced cabinet ; people never expected he would pay all Tazama retirees ; people never expected HH would end loadshedding in two weeks ; people never expected he would bring $3.8 worth of investment; people never expected he would allow for 1.36bn investment in mining ; people never expected Zambia would be back on international scene ;

people never expected to see PF thugs can have freedoms to speak ; people never thought he would reach a 3rd level of debt restructuring; people never thought he would move to United the country etc.