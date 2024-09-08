What President Hichilema  has said is just bad taste, horrible and aloof- UPND Member George Mtonga





George Mtonga wrote;



Kind of sad by the boss’s comments. In my work I hear alot of issues thst zambians are going through and even as I make the difficult decision of selecting cases I can see the issues. I have had to choose between a person who was dying and the doctor told me there is no hope and a person who has a chance, I have seen the suffering of Zambians first hand and what decisions have to be made.



There was a guy recently who because of load shedding couldn’t plug in his machines for dialysis and he was raising money for solar equipment. He had no money.



To just come out and say what the President has said is just bad taste, horrible and aloof.