What President Hichilema  has said is just bad taste, horrible and aloof- UPND Member George Mtonga

George Mtonga wrote;
Kind of sad by the boss’s comments. In my work I hear alot of issues thst zambians are going through and even as I make the difficult decision of selecting cases I can see the issues. I have had to choose between a person who was dying and the doctor told me there is no hope and a person who has a chance, I have seen the suffering of Zambians first hand and what decisions have to be made.
There was a guy recently who because of load shedding couldn’t plug in his machines for dialysis and he was raising money for solar equipment. He had no money.
To just come out and say what the President has said is just bad taste, horrible and aloof.
What the president said is being misinterpreted to mean he does not care or understand what is prevailing in the country. What a shame.
It is amazing that you and the opposition have not said anything about the President signing deals in China to help alleviate the Energy crisis the country s facing at the moment.