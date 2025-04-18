WHAT THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT TOLD THE EU ON THE NEW CYBER LAW



The Government also takes this opportunity to address concerns regarding the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes laws.





The Cyber Security Act enacted by the Zambian Government is grounded in our sovereign responsibility to ensure the safety, security, and digital integrity of all persons within our borders, including both citizens and foreign nationals.



Contrary to misgivings about the laws from among stakeholders, the Government wishes

to assert the correct position. The new Cyber Security laws are not intended to invade

any person’s privacy, be it Zambian citizen or visitors to our beautiful country.



Rather, they are intended to secure Zambia’s digital landscape without stifling innovation.



The Law does not authorize mass or random surveillance. Any interception or data

request requires a court-issued warrant. Moreover, Section 37 expressly prohibits random monitoring, and Section 36 protects privileged communication. These laws embed due process and legal safeguards to prevent abuse, aligning with international digital rights

frameworks. Furthermore, the laws specifically provide for the protection of citizens

rights, including mechanisms for redress in cases of abuse.





The classification of “critical information” is contextualized within national security protocols, and any assessments or

actions taken are carried out by authorized institutions, in line with due process.



