She writes:-

No person should be made to go through what Maureen Nkandu has gone through.

To apply for a job, endure the interviews by what one thought was a properly constituted panel including the Chairman of the Board, come out tops, be offered the job, sign a contract and then have that offer withdrawn is most unfair.

Some questions should be answered:

Who then determined, after the interviews, that the panel was not properly constituted?

If the panel was not properly constituted, where was the Company Secretary to guide?

How was the contract executed in the first place without someone, especially the Company Secretary, spotting the irregularity of panel composition and the resultant contract?

By the way, the appointment of a CEO is the preserve of the Board of Directors….but then of course we know that in Zambia, there is always that invisible hand that knocks out professionalism and merit based appointments at the expense of expedience. No wonder our institutions are not doing well.

When will we begin to run this country with the Zambian agenda at the core of decisions being made?

Maureen Nkandu, remember that maybe God has better in store for you and you will look back and say “even that came to pass and I am now in a better place.