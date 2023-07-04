WHAT TO DO AS A TENANT IF YOUR LANDLORD SELL THE HOUSE YOU ARE CURRENTLY LIVING IN.

First, you need to know that It is the right of the Landlord to sell his property whenever he chooses to do so.

It does not matter whether or not there are tenants in the property and It does not matter that they just renewed their tenancy or they are long-term tenants in the property.

He also does not need the permission of the tenants to sell his property.

While the landlord can sell at anytime, the New Buyer or the New Landlord cannot take possession at anytime just like that.

There are laws that govern the process for taking possession of a new property that have tenants staying there.

The sale of the property does not confer on the New landlord or the new owner the right to forcibly eject any tenant from the property.

The Rent you paid to the former Landlord still runs and can’t be terminated by the New Landlord for any reason.

At the expiration of your rent, You are entitled to 6 months Notice to Quit.

The New owner does not have the right to start breaking down the building or part of it, in order to inconvenient the tenants.

The New owner does not have right to intimidate you or abuse you verbally for any reason.

The new owner does not have the right to Physically assault you or bring some thugs to threaten you to pack out.

If the New owner or Landlord, Goes against any of this law stated above.

Feel free as a Tenant to Arrest the New Landlord and charge him to Court immediately

Let him come and tell the court who gave him the power to go against the law because he just buy new house.

Ignorance of the Law is not an excuse.

SOURCE: C Y Omo