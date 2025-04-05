What Trump told Tiger Woods about dating his ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump

President Donald Trump has given his stamp of approval to the connection between golf icon Tiger Woods and his ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump.

When asked about Woods potentially joining the extended Trump family, Trump enthusiastically responded from the Oval Office, declaring that “I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa”.

He praised both Woods and Vanessa while also reflecting fondly on her past marriage to his son, Don Jr, as reported by the New York Post.

Woods and Vanessa have taken their romance public, with the golf legend, 49, confirming their relationship on social media earlier this month.

While Trump expressed support for the new couple, he also appeared nostalgic when reflecting on the end of Vanessa’s marriage to his son, Don Jr.

Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018, with Trump attributing the split to the strain caused by the Russia investigation, which he called a “witch hunt.”

“Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship,” Trump said on Monday. “They have five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students. They broke up quite a while ago, which, to me, was very sad because I think they’re both great, Don and Vanessa. Tiger actually called me a few months ago. I have a special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the past month and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete.

“He told me about it and I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good.’ I’m very happy for both [of them]. Just let them both be happy.”

Woods and Vanessa have been dating since around Thanksgiving, according to the Daily Mail. Initially hesitant due to his close ties with Trump, Woods made the relationship official after rumors began circulating at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, where Woods’ children and Vanessa’s daughter are students, Page Six reported.