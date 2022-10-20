WHAT TUTWA WILL NOT TELL YOU, I WILL: People Kabushi And Kwacha Go To The Polls Tomorrow- McDonald Chipenzi

WHAT TUTWA WILL NOT TELL YOU, I WILL.

PEOPLE KABUSHI AND KWACHA GO TO THE POLLS TOMORROW



It was a long, hideous and tideous journey for the ECZ, Candidates and other players to reach this day tomorrow.

Legal battles were fierce and numerous as lawyers trotted from one courtroom to another trying hard to ensure the duly rejected candidates are on the ballot.

Unfortunately, luck was not on their side as the only life support tool-the High Court order- suspending the holding of the by-elections was missiled by lapse of time.

The Constitutional Court agreed with many of us who argued that a COURT cannot enlarge time fixed in the Constitution.

Today, the court case was dusted and rested hence the holding of the by-elections going on tomorrow in Kabushi and Kwacha.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi