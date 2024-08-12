WHAT UPND GOVT HAS DONE IN 3 YEARS

WHAT HAVE WE DONE IN 3 YEARS

1. 75,000 public service workers employed

2. $9.8bn external debt restructured ( more money for social sector investment)

3. Mopani Copper Mine has new equity partner, Government raises its stakes to 49%.( jobs and economic activities resurge)

4. Kitwe and Mufulira councils pay off all statutory arrears after Mopani pays its dues( improves service delivery)

5. KCM moves from the courtroom to the boardroom and releases $250m to pay off its credits, community contribution and workers get 20% salary increment..( Chingola, Chililabombwe and Kitwe Councils receive more than K50m in statutory obligations and improves service delivery)

6. FQM announces $1.3bn capital reinvestment in its Kasanshi Mine ( the first in more than 7 years)

7. FQM commissions the biggest Nickel Mine in Africa ( 930 local jobs created.Mines its first commercial ore)

8. Shaft 28 in Luanshya gets $1.3bn reinvestment and dewatering process starts, after more than 20 years of lying idle.( employment boom direct and indirect)

9. Lubambe Mine has a new investor

10. Mingomba Copper Mine on the move with an initial investment of more than $2bn

11. Works on the Lusaka – Ndola Dual carriageway started under PPP financing model at $650m local financing from the initial $1.2bn ( 3000 direct jobs created and other business opportunities for project sites)

12. Chingola – Chililabombwe – Kasumbalesa PPP financing model road completed and handed over. Local financing.

13. Kasama airport refurbished

14. ZNS and ZCS participation in national food production and reserves increases drastically

15. Works on the East African Power interconnector commences

16. 500MW solar power project commences in Ngabwe

17. Maamba Mine second phase 300MW coal powered electricity plant gets $400m local financing

18. 100MW Solar plant in Chamuka area gets underway.

19. Government makes changes to the Energy policy to include net metering and open access policy ( the first since God created Zambia)

20. Different traditional leaders get invited as Guest of Honor at traditional ceremonies as part of unity and cultural exchanges.

UPND NEW DAWN YAKULEKA FYE