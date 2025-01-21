What was Mark Zuckerberg staring at during Trump’s inauguration?

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, found himself at the centre of attention during Donald Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th President of the United States.

A video circulating on social media shows Zuckerberg seated next to Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the Capitol Rotunda.

Mark Zuckerberg was caught fact-checking 😂 pic.twitter.com/guiFdmCOvR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

In the footage, Zuckerberg appears to glance twice at Sanchez, who was dressed in a striking white lacy corset beneath a matching coat. Sanchez, seemingly unaware of the moment, was engaged in conversation alongside Bezos and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.