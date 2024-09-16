WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE TRUMP ATTACK



Former President Donald Trump was rushed to safety on Sunday after what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach.



The incident comes almost exactly two months after a shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which left Trump wounded and one supporter dead.



Details are still emerging from the latest incident and about the suspect, named by US media as Ryan Routh. Here is what we know so far.



The incident unfolded at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, about 15 minutes from Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The gunman was first seen by Secret Service agents, who were sweeping the course ahead of the former president as he played.



The agents usually go one hole ahead to perform security checks, according to police.



The muzzle of a rifle – initially described as an AK-47-style rifle by County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw – was spotted sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course. At the time Trump was about 300-500 yards (272-557m) away from the gunman, he said.



An agent “immediately engaged” with the person holding the rifle, who fled, Sheriff Bradshaw said.



Agents opened fire when they spotted the gunman and fired four to five rounds of ammunition.



The suspect dropped the rifle and fled in a vehicle, abandoning the weapon along with two knapsacks, a scope used for aiming a weapon and a GoPro camera, Sheriff Bradshaw said.



A witness saw the man flee from the shrubbery to a black Nissan, the sheriff said. The witness captured a photo of the car and provided it to law enforcement.



The suspect was apprehended by police driving northbound on the I-95 highway after crossing into Martin County, roughly 61km (38 miles) from Trump’s golf course.



Several law enforcement sources have told the BBC’s US partner, CBS News, that the suspect’s name is Ryan Wesley Routh. [BBC]