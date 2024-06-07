By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



What will the price of mealie-meal be?

The Food Reserve Agency (FRA)has announced that it will buy maize at K330 for a 50kg bag of maize from K280.

What will be the price of a 25kg bag of mealie-meal with this expensive base price and poor harvest because of drought?

Zambians must brace themselves for higher and higher mealie-meal prices. Further Zambians must brace themselves for higher prices of eggs,chickens and meats as prices of stockfeed will also sharply rise.

If Government means we’ll for it’s people, it should plan for massive imports of maize(not GMO please) to cushion this anticipated sharp rise of prices.