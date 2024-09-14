what would happen if PF’S Chabinga,Saboi Imboela, Jackson Silavwe, and Cosmo Mumba decide to withdraw from the Presidential election and then ECZ cancels the election and sets date for election to be held after 3 months

LAWYERS GATHER HERE: RESIGNS, DIES, DISQUALIFIED.



So, what would happen if PF’S Chabinga, Felix Mutati, Charles Milupi, Wynter Kabimba, Saboi Imboela, Jackson Silavwe, and Cosmo Mumba decide to withdraw from the Presidential election and then ECZ cancels the election and sets date for election to be held after 3 months and when that time comes another set of Presidential candidates decide to withdraw from the race and then this pattern goes on and on since it benefits them?



This is what the Constitution that Edgar Lungu signed says and doesn’t this clause need attention or amendment?



A selfish leader can actually be enticed by Alliances who would be filing and withdrawing from the elections and he or she can continue ruling the country for even 30 years.



So, amend this and stop a possible lifetime President that can be created by your own making Mr Edgar Lungu. The problem is that Mr Edgar Lungu and his PF faction made a lot of punitive laws but in their favour and targeted at their enemies and now these laws are the same ones squeezing them today. If you are in power, don’t make laws that will haunt you when you leave office because the law knows no Edgar.



However, let lawyers including Facebook lawyers explain what this Constitution means in the part we have attached here before calling names Hakainde Hichilema who is honest enough and trying to solve the puzzle.



