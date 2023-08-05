What you don’t know about Blaise Compaoré, former closer associate of Thomas Sankara

Blaise Compaoré (born 3 February 1951)is a Burkinabé-Ivorian former politician who served as the second president of Burkina Faso from 1987 to 2014. He was a close associate of the first president, Thomas Sankara, during the 1980s, and in October 1987, he led a coup d’état during which Sankara was killed. Subsequently, he introduced a policy of ‘rectification’, overturning the leftist and Third Worldist policies pursued by Sankara.

He won elections in 1991, 1998, 2005 and 2010, in what were considered unfair circumstances.His attempt to amend the constitution to extend his 27-year term caused the 2014 Burkinabé uprising. On 31 October 2014, Compaoré resigned, whereupon he fled to the Ivory Coast. In April 2022, he was found guilty by a special military tribunal of complicity in Sankara’s murder. He is also the longest serving president of Burkina Faso.

Under Sankara’s leadership, which lasted from 1983 to 1987, Compaoré was his deputy] and was a member of the National Revolutionary Council. He served as Minister of State at the Presidency and subsequently as Minister of State for Justice.

In 1987 Compaore and others staged a coup. With tensions over the repressive tactics of the government and its overall direction mounted steadily. A coup took place on October 15, 1987 where, Sankara was assassinated in a coup which brought Compaoré to the presidency.

Deteriorating relations with France and neighboring Ivory Coast was the reason given for the coup. Compaoré described the killing of Sankara as an ‘accident’, but the circumstances have never been properly investigated. Upon taking the presidency, he reverted many of the policies of Sankara, claiming that his policy was a ‘rectification’ of the Burkinabé revolution