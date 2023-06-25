“What Zambia need is total debt cancellation and not not debt reschedule”- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

4
Emmanuel Mwamba

4 COMMENTS

  1. You borrow recklessly, and you want the lender to write off the debt? Really?

    This type of thinking is what brings shame to africa.

    Truth be told, with the resources Africa has, we should be the ones lending money to the west.

