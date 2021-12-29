WHAT ZAMBIANS DID ON AUGUST 12 WILL HAUNT THEM,LUBINDA
… As he says Zambians will no longer see arongacy from PF membership.
Lusaka… Wednesday, December 29, 2021
(Smart Eagles)
Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda says what Zambians did on August 12, 2021 is going to haunt them.
Mr Lubinda says Zambians made decisions which will now bring hell to them.
He says the Zambians thought they were doing a right thing when in fact not.
He says true colours of the UPND which Zambians did not know are now coming out.
The acting President says there will be serious hardship especially beginning in January.
He was speaking when he appeared on Lusaka Music Radio today.
“Mutati who is the minister told Zambians that there will more hardship next than we have seen this year.
Mutati told Zambians that decisions will made which will make hard for Zambians to survive until 2023.
“I am telling you the truth what Mutati talked about will go beyond 2023,”he said.
Meanwhile Mr Lubinda said Zambians will see change in the PF leadership.
“I know, people like me I was arrogant. I even went on a TV station saying that come Septemeber we shall tell them that Mwanyala.
We have changed and we shall do better starting from now,”he said.
arongacy? Zambian Observer, do better.
And also provide fact checking to the nonsense coming out of this man’s mouth. It’s the job of a good journalist not to just repeat garbage, but to refute it with facts.
We are already haunted that we didn’t get rid of you sooner. Maybe by now we would have started to see the fruits of our labor which is now delayed.
We voted you out on 12 August because we saw that whatever we are yet to go through is just a footnote of the garbage we went through under PF. We did not vote for HH but we voted you out because of your stupidity arrogance, lying, stealing from your own government by inflecting prices of anything just for you to benefit financially. So bwana Lubinda just keep quiet zayelo if you have nothing to talk about. Checks and balances does not imply insulting Zambians like this you i.diot. If we are Zambians then who are you. Just get back to where ever you came from and stop insulting Zambians. We made a decision and we voted you out kwasila.
My thoughts too. This man is just a lunatic. Who told him that Zambians made a lifetime mistake. Thats the problem with foreigners masquerading as Zambians. We make our own decisions as Zambians.
We definitely know the “clique” being haunted by the events of that glorious day of 12th August 2021. It was the beginning of purgatory for the “clique”.
I hope it is declared a national holiday
Wooooo, Wanyala…….
We the people who made a decision to get rid of PF are very happy with our decision. My take is that PF will NEVER be in power again because it was the worst party to ever be in power.