WHAT ZAMBIANS DID ON AUGUST 12 WILL HAUNT THEM,LUBINDA

… As he says Zambians will no longer see arongacy from PF membership.

Lusaka… Wednesday, December 29, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) acting President Given Lubinda says what Zambians did on August 12, 2021 is going to haunt them.

Mr Lubinda says Zambians made decisions which will now bring hell to them.

He says the Zambians thought they were doing a right thing when in fact not.

He says true colours of the UPND which Zambians did not know are now coming out.

The acting President says there will be serious hardship especially beginning in January.

He was speaking when he appeared on Lusaka Music Radio today.

“Mutati who is the minister told Zambians that there will more hardship next than we have seen this year.

Mutati told Zambians that decisions will made which will make hard for Zambians to survive until 2023.

“I am telling you the truth what Mutati talked about will go beyond 2023,”he said.

Meanwhile Mr Lubinda said Zambians will see change in the PF leadership.

“I know, people like me I was arrogant. I even went on a TV station saying that come Septemeber we shall tell them that Mwanyala.

We have changed and we shall do better starting from now,”he said.