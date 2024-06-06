WHATEVER CHALLENGES ZAMBIA FACES, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS EQUAL TO THE TASK

It’s pleasing to note that President Hakainde Hichilema has set the tone, for governing the country, anchored on our motto, One Zambia One Nation One People.

It’s abundantly clear that the thrust of his administration is first and foremost to unite the nation, in order for all citizens to be on the same page and move together in one direction.

However, under his watch, whilst enjoying their freedom of expression in the expanded democratic space, citizens are expected to adhere to the rule of law, and orderly conduct be it political or otherwise.

It’s worth noting that the Republican President keeps stressing the point that under his watch, caderism, thuggery and political violence will not be tolerated as that’s not part of his DNA.

Therefore those found wanting, regardless of their political affiliation will be arrested to deter would be offenders.

More so, we commend President Hichilema for his timely assurance that whatever challenges Zambia is grappling with, especially the economy, the country will triumph as he is equal to the task, and determined to develop every province without leaving anyone behind.

Finally, we call upon the people of Western Province to support President Hichilema whose desire is to improve the welfare of all citizens regardless of tribe, ethnicity or political affiliation.

Issued by:

Max Kasabi

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman.