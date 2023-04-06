NKANDU LUO CONDEMNS MUMBI PHIRI’S INCARCERATION

PATRIOTIC Front – PF Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2021 elections, Professor Nkandu Luo condemned the imprisonment of Mumbi Phiri for 376 days in Western Province.

She remarks that there was no evidence that was leveled against the Former PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri, which she says makes her stay in prison even more painful.

Luo says Phiri’s imprisonment in Mongu was also stressful for her family, who were forced to make several trips from Lusaka to visit her.

She accuses the United Party for National Development – UPND of having a vindictive attitude since it was voted into office, referring to Phiri’s arrest as persecution by the new government.

She was speaking from the High Court grounds in Mongu following the release of Phiri on Wednesday the 5th of April, 2023.

Phiri was released from prison after the State entered a nolle prosequi in a case where she stood charged with one count of murder.

The nolle prosequi was entered Wednesday Morning by Senior State Advocate Kayoka Sifali, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which subsequently means that proceedings against Phiri have been discontinued.