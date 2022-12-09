What’s Govt policy on the future of state-owned enterprises? Is there a secret privatization programme underway?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba 

DISCLOSE YOUR INTENTIONS OVER STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES-AMB. MWAMBA



Patriotic Front Presidential Candidate, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba urged government to inform the nation on their express intentions regarding State-owned enterprises and other companies where government has shares or interests.



Amb. Mwamba also called on Government to respect the provisions of Article 210 of the Republican Constitution that obliges it to seek parliamentary approval to the extent of two-thirds majority for such transactions to take effect.