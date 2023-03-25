What’s my role as an ambassador?- Dr. Elias Munshya

What’s my role as an ambassador?

Here’s a list of what I do.

1. I serve as a liaison with both regular and new media: Ambassadors serve as a spokesperson for their country, communicating with local and international media to provide information on their country’s policies, actions and important events.

2. I write reports back to Zambia. Ambassadors regularly report to their government on the political, economic, and social situation in the host country, and provide analysis and recommendations on how their country should respond to developments in the host country.

3. Representing Zambia at official events and meetings: Ambassadors often attend important political, social, and cultural events and meetings to represent their country.

4. Communicating with Australian and New Zealand government officials: Ambassadors regularly communicate with officials in the host country to discuss issues of mutual concern and to advance their country’s interests.

5. Negotiating agreements and treaties: Ambassadors may be involved in negotiations to reach agreements and treaties with the host country on issues such as trade, defense, or environmental policy.

6. Promoting trade and investment: Ambassadors often work to promote trade and investment between their country and the host country by building relationships with business leaders and advocating for their country’s economic interests.

7. Supporting Zambian citizens abroad: Ambassadors are responsible for providing assistance and protection to their country’s citizens who are living or traveling in the host country.

8. Cultivating cultural and educational exchanges: Ambassadors also work to promote cultural and educational exchanges between their country and the host country by organizing events and programs that showcase their country’s art, music, literature, and educational opportunities.

9. Managing the embassy and its staff: Ambassadors are responsible for managing the embassy and its staff, including overseeing the budget, making hiring decisions, and ensuring that embassy operations comply with local laws and regulations.

Thank you and May God Bless Our Country

Dr. Elias Munshya

HIGH COMMISSIONER

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA