WhatsApp to compete Zoom with its new eight-person video call capability

With a dedicated Windows client, WhatsApp is stepping outside of its role as a simple messaging software to take on the industry leader in video conferencing, Zoom.

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled on Thursday a brand-new Windows desktop client for WhatsApp that enables users to organise group calls on their PCs.

User-hosted audio and video calls can now have up to 32 participants each.

Despite the fact that this is well below Zoom’s 100-person capability, WhatsApp has vowed to gradually raise these caps.

Group video calls have already been on WhatsApp’s mobile app for a while now. This update is part of a renewed effort by Meta to improve WhatsApp’s desktop clients

‘The new Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users,’ said WhatsApp in a statement.

The Meta-owned messaging service has also introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and a new, faster app for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta.

Last month, Whatsapp launched ‘the number one feature’ requested by users with ‘Status Reactions’. It also announced updates to its iOS app, letting users multitask on video calls.