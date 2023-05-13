WHEELBARROW PUSHER DISAPPEARS WITH CUSTOMER’S GOODS

A 34 year old trader of Choma’s Makalanguzu Market has lost her goods amounting to K3, 000 to a Wheelbarrow pusher.

Mercy Muleya tells Byta FM Zambia that she had ordered the goods from Lusaka and decided to hire a Wheelbarrow Pusher to take them to her selling place when they arrived.

Muleya narrates that when the man got her goods, he started running away and evaded her in the process, making away with the merchandise.

And in sympathizing with Muleya, Makalanguzu Market Secretary, Failody Muchindu, has advised marketeers to ensure they hire Wheelbarrow Pushers who are familiar to them and well known by other traders.

