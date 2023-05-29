WHEELBARROW PUSHERS CRY FOR PROPER WAGES FROM THE GENERAL PUBLIC

Choma’s Sikaloongo Station Wheelbarrow Pushers Association Chairperson, Clement Chulu has complained about the low wages wheel barrow operators are receiving from the public despite carrying heavy loads.

He tells Byta FM Zambia that wheel barrow pushers feel their plight has been neglected due to the humble nature of the type of work they do for a living.

Chulu asks residents of Choma to increase the amount of money they pay for the service, saying such a move would prevent incidences of people losing goods to dishonest wheel barrow operators.

Meanwhile, Kasonde Malata says customers should be respectful and avoid undermining the work wheel barrow operators do as the job requires energy and hard work.

