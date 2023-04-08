When a man is horny,it’s okey for men to rape babies- New Republican Generation President Clifford Musonda

Cage Him

He says it’s okey for men to rape babies-Clifford Musonda

Laura Miti Calls for Arrest of New Republican Generation President, Clifford Musonda

A Chingola man, that claims to be a President of an unregistered party, New Republic Generation (NRG) party has caused anger on social-media after saying a sexy man is right to rape, defile and have sex with any woman including babies.

Clifford Musonda tweeted that;”When a man is horny, every woman is beautiful including a baby”.

Currently the University Teaching Hospital(UTH) is nursing a 3-month baby in critical condition that was repeatedly defiled by the father.

Many commentators, including Human Rights activist laura Miti, have called for the arrest of Musonda for purveying and promoting very sick ideas harmful to children and for falsely portraying men as senseless rapists.

Details show that Clifford Musonda is a Chingola resident.

He has repeatedly issued similar social-media offensive postings in the past.

Name and share so that Inspector General of Police, Lemmy Kajoba and his men can get to work over this sick pedophile.