WHEN BUS DRIVERS DIFFER, DON’T BRING IN UPND LISWANISO TELLS OFF CRITICS

UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso says at no point is UPND involved in the fights amongst bus drivers.

And Mr Liswaniso said when they fight or differ it is expected of a quick resolve saying that points to conflict management.

He said the ruling party is committed to restoring rule of law and order in the country.

Mr Liswaniso was reacting to a press query on alleged report of bus drivers fighting each other on their operations at Kulima Tower Bus Station as influenced by UPND.

“It is not correct to point on UPND whenever bus drivers differ among themselves in the manner of their operations but l know that they are united Zambians and value peace as economic engine in the transport sector.

And no bona fide UPND member is collecting money from bus stations and markets but local authorities.

This is what l have gathered in my tour of duty across the country but if the council is not collecting levy in some bus stations and markets then they must wake up and provide leadership” Mr Liswaniso said

He added that it is a well known fact that many youths hoped to take over markets and bus stations in the new dawn administration but this is not the Hakainde Hichilema’s led government with his vision for a better Zambia.

“No caderism in bus stations and markets we are not promoting handouts type of life and lawlessness in the country but real empowerment and as a matter of fact youths and women must engage themselves in meaningful politics, good governance and development agenda in their respective areas” Mr Liswaniso said.

© UPND MEDIA TEAM