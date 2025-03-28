When Hichilema completes his tenure by 2030, Zambia will be more transformed – Mweetwa



MINISTER of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa has projected that by the time president Hakainde Hichilema completes his tenure in 2031, Zambia will significantly be transformed.





Mweetwa expressed complete faith in President Hichilema’s likely landslide victory in the 2026 election, citing the president’s successes in stabilizing Zambia as the primary reason for this anticipated outcome.



Speaking at a media engagement yesterday, Mweetwa declared that the president has implemented critical governance and economic reforms, making it challenging for any potential opponent to match his level of leadership.





“President Hakainde Hichilema will win the 2026 general elections by a landslide due to his accomplishments in stabilising the country,” Mweetwa said.



“President Hichilema has brought stability to our nation and by the time his tenure is over in 2030, Zambia will never be the same because his transformative leadership has ushered in an era of progress and development that will leave a lasting impact on our nation.”,



Mweetwa urged citizens to consider the track record and achievements of potential presidential candidates.





He noted that President Hichilema had set a high bar for stability, reform, and progress that must be met or exceeded by any aspiring leader.



“We have seen stability, reform and progress in many sectors, all thanks to the President’s commitment to delivering on his promises to the people. When we go to the polls in 2026, we must consider who can continue to build on this momentum and steer our country towards an even brighter future.”





“President Hichilema’s commitment to national development, stability, and progress sets him apart as a leader who prioritises the interests of the people above his own.”





“Unlike many political leaders, the president is more concerned with leaving a positive and lasting legacy for our nation, rather than focusing on personal or political gain,” added Mweetwa.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba March 28, 2025