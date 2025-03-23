When I met my husband , he had a girlfriend; I prayed and fasted for their relationship to work out says gospel artiste, Chileshe Bwalya!



Imagine this, you are in a taxi, on your way to a movie date with a potential partner, and suddenly, his girlfriend, or ‘almost ex,’ shows up, insisting on joining you. Now, you are the three of you in a tiny taxi. Talk about awkward. This is exactly what happened to gospel singer Chileshe Bwalya years ago. Now, she’s happily married to that man, John Mumba, reports News Diggers.





Chileshe and John’s love story wasn’t the typical ‘sparks fly, then you immediately start dating’ kind of thing. Theirs was much more complicated.





When they first met, John was already in a relationship. Chileshe, meanwhile, was being pursued by someone else. However, as their friendship deepened, Chileshe remained true to doing the right thing. She even prayed and fasted for John’s relationship to work out because it was going through a difficult time, and she felt for him.



