Simon Mwewa writes….

WHEN MR. LUNGU WAS PRESIDENT…THIS WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE

President Lungu could NEVER stand and take a picture with a UPND Cadre wearing a red T-shirt with HH’s face on it.

First of all…the PF Cadres would have beaten any person wearing RED…and Davis Mwila would have breathed fire on the person that allowed such a person to stand so close to Mr. Lungu.

Yo Kwena Ba N.P.F were a proper criminal organisation and they should be reported to The Hague for crimes against humanity.

Look at the picture below…HH taking a picture with a THUG that used to insult him daily.

