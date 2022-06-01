When the Educated Betray the Country

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



The 1990s Policy reforms in Zambia, driven by the World Bank and the IMF, was a scandal of unmitigated disater that deindustrialized the economy, impoverished the Copperbelt and Zambia and fostered large-scale and rampant corruption.

But the Structural Adjustment Programme was celebrated and punted by bright Zambian academics, policy experts and leaders.

They unashamedly betrayed Zambia, prostituted their academic prowess for a few coins in consultancy and paid analysis. For the politicians they made hay while the sun shone.

Reading an Evaluation Report by Prof Oliver Saasa and Shebo Nalishebo; “Evaluation of Economic Impact of Planned First Quantum Minerals Investments in Zambia”, gives you the same uncanny feeling that the two, despite their stellar professional and academic standing, have lent their voice and produced a sham report purposely designed to give credence to what needs to be questioned, and therefore not worth the paper it is written on.

In the same period, Government signed a fresh and long-term Mining Agreement with First Quantum Minerals that gives unknown tax and other incentives.

Mr. Saasa didn’t bother to even check that. But how can he when the Report was commissioned by FQM?

Annyway I will do a comprehensive thought on this matter after my radio programme.