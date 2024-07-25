When the President decides to disappoint you, all you need is to thank him and enjoy your money quietly- Hon. HEARTSON MABETA

KANKOYO MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HEARTSON MABETA WRITES;

To all the some of us in appointed position,



The next thing to happen after being appointed is being disappointed 



When the President decides to disappoint you, all you need is to thank him and enjoy your money quietly.



If you choose to start attacking the President after he disappoint you, You stop being a proffersional and become a politician.



When you become a politician, we shall remove your clean white shirt and dress you with a dirty one so that we level the playing field politics being a dirty game.



It will be very unfair to expect us to use our dirty jersey to compete with you while you are still wearing a clean shirt .



Please leave politics to us politicians.



Napapata, enjoy your money quietly, Like President Michael Sata used to say, MHSRP, it’s bad manners to talk with food in your mouth.



Don’t say you where not told.



Uwakweba imfwa yanoko muntashi.



Your servant,



Hon Heartson Mabeta