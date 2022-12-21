WHEN WE CALL YOU A PUPPET YOU REFUSE, BUT YOUR ACTIONS ARE PROVING OTHERWISE, KABIMBA TELLS HH

Economic Front Leader Wynter Kabimba has written to both the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia and President Hakainde Hichilema expressing dismay and consternation over the remarks by USA Senator Jim Risch following his meeting with the Zambian President.

In the letters seen by Daily Revelation Media, Kabimba told the President that he has on several occasions disputed concerns from the opposition and other stakeholders who referred to him as a puppet of the west and one whose utmost objective is to turn Zambia into a vassal state of imperialism, saying his actions clearly showed what people have been asserting.

In the letter to the Chinese Ambassador, Kabimba stated that Zambia was appreciative of its relations with China and wished to maintain the non-aligned position the country has taken on international affairs.

“Re: Zambia-China Relations and US Foreign Committee Comments. I wish to refer to the above matter your Excellency which arose on the sidelines of the US-Africa meeting which was attended by His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema last week in Washington DC. The Economic Front (EF) received with dismay and consternation the remarks by US Senator Jim Risch following his meeting with President Hichilema which remarks we consider an affront to the long standing relations which have subsisted between the Zambian people and the people of China over the years,” the letter stated in part.

Kabimba stated that the two countries history was witness to the spirit of camaraderie manifested by the Chinese people to the people of Zambia in times of great need and despair, at the time when the US and its western allies were collaborating with the Apartheid regime in South Africa to embargo Zambian goods.

He argued that it was China which… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kabimba-expresses-concern-over-hakaindes-self-interest-in-letters-to-hh-chinese-embassy/